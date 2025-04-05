ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Holdings Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ePlus worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. State Street Corp raised its position in ePlus by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ePlus by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 968,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after buying an additional 121,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 16.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,987,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $57.14 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

