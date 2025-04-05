Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.00.

TSE ERO opened at C$14.10 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$13.62 and a one year high of C$32.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$988.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

