Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $59,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Essent Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.13%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

