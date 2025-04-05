Exxon Mobil Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

