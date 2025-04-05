FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of FB Financial worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 120.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 103.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,915,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,630,168.66. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,180. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

