FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Free Report) by 2,170.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,041,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of FCF International Quality ETF worth $58,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
FCF International Quality ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.93. FCF International Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.
FCF International Quality ETF Profile
