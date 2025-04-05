FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Free Report) by 2,170.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,041,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of FCF International Quality ETF worth $58,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FCF International Quality ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.93. FCF International Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.

FCF International Quality ETF Profile

The FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. index. The fund aims to outperform a broad global ex-US equity index. The actively managed fund selects stocks based on free cash flow. TTAI was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

