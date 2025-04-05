First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $65,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

