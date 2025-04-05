Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,436,000 after acquiring an additional 569,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,155,000 after purchasing an additional 817,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 619.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,350,000 after buying an additional 3,844,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,664,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,503,000 after buying an additional 603,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Flex Trading Down 9.0 %

Flex stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

