Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flex were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

