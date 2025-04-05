Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

FL opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

