GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 223.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,401,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 834,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,875.81. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $105,598.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,547.39. The trade was a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

