Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1,185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $69,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

