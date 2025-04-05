Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

ROCK stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

