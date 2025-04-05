Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,083,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 323,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $286,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $39.78 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

