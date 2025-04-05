Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,499,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $267,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $107.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.