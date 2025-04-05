Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $26.86 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $292.84 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

