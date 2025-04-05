Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Guess? were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Guess? by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Guess? by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $10.91 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 38.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.