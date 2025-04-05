Guggenheim Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $500.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RH. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.81.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.23. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in RH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RH by 1,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.