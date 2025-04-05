Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

