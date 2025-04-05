HighTower Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the third quarter valued at $9,304,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CAF opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

