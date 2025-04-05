Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 38.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

