HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HNI worth $288,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $69,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HNI by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

