Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Huntsman by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.7 %

HUN stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

