Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HURN. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $137.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,781 shares of company stock worth $11,731,832. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

