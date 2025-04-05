ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ICF International by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $6,579,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ICF International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.49. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

