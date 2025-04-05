Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 653.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after buying an additional 314,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Level Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Ingredion Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

