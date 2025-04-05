Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $294,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 56,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 185,855 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on IIPR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.