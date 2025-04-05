Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,472,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 373,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 330,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $173.19 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.93 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.31.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBP. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.