InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 578,028 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 462,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 374,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 151.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

