iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYK. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

