ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

