Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.62% of Janus International Group worth $68,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Janus International Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $6.88 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

