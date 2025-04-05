Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPM. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$115,155.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$185,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,583 shares of company stock worth $780,496. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
