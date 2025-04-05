Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPM. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DPM opened at C$17.91 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$19.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$115,155.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$185,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,583 shares of company stock worth $780,496. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

