JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,163 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.85% of Watts Water Technologies worth $57,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

WTS stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.16. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

