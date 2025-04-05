JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 18,515 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $68,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Down 2.1 %

ACVA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,411 shares of company stock worth $6,776,916. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

View Our Latest Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.