JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 617,801 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 391,013.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $58,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after buying an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 935,951 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 281,038 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,567,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,373,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

