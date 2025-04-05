JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $64,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $44,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after buying an additional 1,351,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1,339.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 655,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,122,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of CON stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

