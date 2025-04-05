JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 17,526 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.38% of Visteon worth $58,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 89.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Visteon by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 145.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 49,210 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VC stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

