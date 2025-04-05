JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 271,167 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $70,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,460,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,110,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,934,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,391,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
