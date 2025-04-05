JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,340,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,423,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $65,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

