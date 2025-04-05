JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,629 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.63% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $64,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

