JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $62,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,676,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 368,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,907 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 593.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 112,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

NYSE:SITE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $106.24 and a one year high of $181.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

