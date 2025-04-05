JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $65,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,322,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,815,000 after buying an additional 82,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 3.0 %

PECO stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

