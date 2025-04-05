JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $58,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AGCO by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AGCO Stock Down 3.3 %

AGCO opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

