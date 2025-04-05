JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.51% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $69,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

GSY opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

