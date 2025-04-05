JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $59.85 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.53% of ONE Gas worth $59,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $3,135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ONE Gas by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ONE Gas by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.