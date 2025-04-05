JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61.85 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $61,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.8 %

COOP stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $137.60.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

