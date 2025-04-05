JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $61,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $67.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

