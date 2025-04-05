JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $62.67 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.09% of QuidelOrtho worth $62,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.10. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

