JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $63.42 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1947 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

